PNM Resources' Investments & Focus on Clean Energy Bode Well

PNM Resources, Inc.’s PNM consistent investments in strengthening infrastructure, phased exit from coal-based generation assets, and efforts to provide reliable and affordable clean power will enhance its performance.



The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 1.19%, on average. However, its long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.19%.



What’s Driving the Stock?



PNM Resources continues to invest substantially in its utility assets for providing reliable services to its customers. It plans to spend $3.3 billion from 2020 to 2023. These investments will lead to 8.9% rate base growth. The company also expects a 5-6% earnings growth rate in the same time frame.



Remarkably, in New Mexico, it received approvals from both Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to acquire the Western Spirit Transmission Line in 2021, which will bring 800-megawatt (MW) capacity of new wind power to the existing grid in this US desert southwest state. The same is expected to reflect a return of 8-9% on Western Spirit investment to be recovered through incremental rates from 2021 to 2023.



Under the current economic crisis, the company requires adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. Through its multi-year revolving credit facilities, cash balances as well as forward equity, PNM Resources ensured $1.2 billion worth liquidity strength, which is enough to service its short-term debts and fund capital investments.



Woes



However, the risk of operating in nuclear plants apart from stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change remain headwinds to the company.



Price Performance



In the past month, shares of the company have lost 4.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 6.2%.





Other Stocks to Consider



