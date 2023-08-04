News & Insights

Markets
PNM

PNM Resources Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, but misses estimates

August 04, 2023 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $45.304 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $15.361 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $477.156 million from $499.730 million last year.

PNM Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $45.304 Mln. vs. $15.361 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $477.156 Mln vs. $499.730 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.