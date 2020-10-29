Dividends
PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.83, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNM was $49.83, representing a -11.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.14 and a 84.01% increase over the 52 week low of $27.08.

PNM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.09%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PNM as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)
  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 0.55% over the last 100 days. HSMV has the highest percent weighting of PNM at 10000%.

