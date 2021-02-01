PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.327 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNM was $48.52, representing a -13.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.14 and a 79.17% increase over the 52 week low of $27.08.

PNM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). PNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports PNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.09%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

