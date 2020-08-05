PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PNM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.31, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNM was $42.31, representing a -24.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.14 and a 56.24% increase over the 52 week low of $27.08.

PNM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.31%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

