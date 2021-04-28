PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.327 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.79, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNM was $49.79, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.25 and a 45.41% increase over the 52 week low of $34.24.

PNM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PNM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PNM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.32%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MARB with an increase of 0.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNM at 3.53%.

