PNM Resources Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) released earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.049 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $45.304 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PNM Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.337 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $488.102 million from $477.156 million last year.

PNM Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $48.049 Mln. vs. $45.304 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $488.102 Mln vs. $477.156 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.75

