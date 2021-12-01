PNM Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PNM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.05, changing hands as low as $48.56 per share. PNM Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.93 per share, with $50.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.66.

