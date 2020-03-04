PNM Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PNM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.65, changing hands as high as $51.87 per share. PNM Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.04 per share, with $56.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.96.

