PNM Resources Boosts Assets, to Invest $3.9 B in Next 5 Years

PNM Resources, Inc. PNM long-term investment plans and focus on developing strategies to provide reliable and affordable clean power will boost its performance.



Earnings estimates for the company for 2019 and 2020 rose 5% and 5.24% on a year-over-year basis to $2.10 and $2.21 per share, respectively. Revenue estimates for 2019 and 2020 moved up 1.84% and 3.14% on a year-over-year basis to $1.46 billion and $1.51 billion, respectively.



Let's take a look at the factors that are working in favor of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) utility company.



Systematic Investments



The company continues to invest substantially in its utility assets to provide reliable services to its customers. From 2016 to 2018, PNM and TNMP collectively invested $1,501.7 million in a utility plant that includes substations, power plants, nuclear fuel as well as transmission and distribution systems. It plans to invest $3.9 billion from 2019 to 2023 and expects rate-based compound annual growth of 9.6% over the same period. The expenditure is $300 million higher than the previous plan.



Return & Dividend Yield



In the past 12 months, PNM Resources’ shares have rallied 16.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.





Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 2.38% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.83%.



Earnings Surprise History & Long-Term Growth



The company’s average four-quarter positive earnings surprise is 9.57%.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 5.60%.



Environmental Awareness



PNM Resources has a long-standing expertise in fulfilling environmental regulations. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2031. PNM Resources is preparing its system to meet New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy requirements in a cost-effective manner.



