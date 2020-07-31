PNM Resources Affirms Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources (PNM) reported second quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.55 compared to $0.38, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.49, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total electric operating revenues increased to $357.65 million from $330.23 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter.

The management affirmed its 2020 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.16 to $2.26 per share, targeting the midpoint of the range.

