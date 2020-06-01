PNM Resources Affirms Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources (PNM) affirmed the company's 2020 ongoing earnings guidance of $2.16 to $2.26, as warmer than normal May temperatures across the PNM service territory partially offset COVID-19 load declines. The company said the duration of COVID-19 load impacts has extended into Stage 2 at the beginning of June, with some restrictions lifted as New Mexico and Texas each progress through phased re-openings.

PNM said it submitted expected decoupling filing on May 28, 2020, focused on recovering previously authorized fixed costs. The company also reported that TNMP has reached a settlement in principle in first Distribution Cost of Service filing.

