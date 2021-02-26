PNM Resources Affirms FY21 Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, energy holding company PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) on Friday affirmed its ongoing earnings guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project consolidated ongoing earnings in a range of $2.27 to $2.37 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

