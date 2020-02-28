PNM Resources Affirms FY20 Ongoing EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, energy holding company PNM Resources (PNM) affirmed its consolidated ongoing earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project consolidated ongoing earnings in a range of $2.16 to $2.26 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"As we look forward, we continue to prioritize investments in our grid for safe, reliable infrastructure that supports growth in Texas and paves the way for integrating more renewable resources and transitioning to emissions-free generation in New Mexico," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, chairman, president and CEO.

