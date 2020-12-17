PNM Resources Affirms FY20 Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Energy holding company PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) on Thursday affirmed its ongoing earnings guidance for the full year 2020 and initiated its ongoing earnings guidance for the full year 2021. For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project consolidated ongoing earnings in a range of $2.23 to $2.31 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also initiated consolidated ongoing earnings for fiscal 2021 in a range of $2.27 to $2.37 per share. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.33 per share for the year.

