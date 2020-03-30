PNM Resources Affirms FY20 Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Energy holding company PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) on Monday affirmed its ongoing earnings guidance for the full year 2020. The company did this ahead of its virtual meet with analysts as part of the Mizuho Energy Summit later in the day.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project consolidated ongoing earnings in a range of $2.16 to $2.26 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.21 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

During the meetings, the management is also expected to discuss potential impacts from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic under different stages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.