PNM Resources Affirms 2020 Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources (PNM) affirmed its recently increased 2020 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.23 to $2.31 per share, targeting the midpoint of the range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.24. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter ongoing earnings per share was $1.40 compared to $1.31, prior year. On average, eight analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $1.26, for the quarter.

Third quarter total electric operating revenues increased to $472.46 million from $433.59 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $529.43 million, for the quarter.

