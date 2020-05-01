PNM Resources Affirms 2020 Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources (PNM) said its management affirmed 2020 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.16 to $2.26 per share. The company also stated that there is no changes to its first quarter earnings results previously reported on a preliminary basis on April 13, 2020.

Public Service Company of New Mexico, or PNM, has announced that it is deferring its general rate review planned for the second quarter of 2020. PNM now plans to file a full decoupling proposal in May 2020 for residential and small commercial customers.

