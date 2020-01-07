PNM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.41, changing hands as low as $49.32 per share. PNM Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNM's low point in its 52 week range is $40.06 per share, with $52.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.31.

