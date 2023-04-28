PNM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.16, changing hands as low as $47.95 per share. PNM Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PNM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.43 per share, with $49.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.12.
