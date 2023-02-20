US Markets

P!NK celebrates the 'messiness of life' with her new album TRUSTFALL

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Cassese

February 20, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Alicia Powell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. singer-songwriter P!NK says her new album TRUSTFALL is all about the messiness and beauty of life.

The "So What" and "Raise your Glass" chart-topper, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her ninth studio album on Friday, celebrating the event with an intimate acoustic performance in New York.

The Grammy Award winner, who emerged on the pop scene in 2000 as a self-styled antidote to the girl-next-door image, told Reuters that through self-exploration and experiences, she has learned "I like me".

"As you get older, we're hopefully learning from all of our experiences and processing and just constantly becoming more comfortable being ourselves," P!NK said.

"And I feel that I am a very good person… I like me. That's a revelation."

P!NK will hit the road this summer with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. She will follow this with an autumn North American arena tour.

"My tour is the most fun. It's like group therapy," she said. "We come together to exercise our demons and let it all go."

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Sarah.Mills@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.