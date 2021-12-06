US Markets
PNG-focussed Oil Search gets shareholder nod for $6.2 bln buyout by Santos

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea-focussed Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX said on Tuesday its A$8.8 billion ($6.21 billion) buyout by Santos Ltd STO.AX received an overwhelming support from its shareholders, getting over 95% votes in favour of the deal.

Shares of Oil Search rose as much as 3.3% to A$4.10 to hit a nearly two-week high, while Santos advanced up to 1.9%.

About 95.1% Oil Search shareholders voted in favour of the deal on Tuesday, nearly a month after the firm gained approval from a Papua New Guinea (PNG) court and a mixed endorsement from an independent expert for the deal.

About 95.43% of the proxy votes cast were in favour of the deal, which would create a global top 20 oil and gas company and make Santos the largest shareholder in PNG's biggest resource project, the PNG LNG project, run by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N.

The buyout still needs approval from PNG's competition watchdog and national court. If all approvals are received, the deal will take effect Friday, which will be the last day of trading in Oil Search shares in Australia and PNG, the company said.

($1 = 1.4180 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Most Popular