PNFP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.26, changing hands as high as $87.60 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNFP's low point in its 52 week range is $67.86 per share, with $111.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.37.

