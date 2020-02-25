PNFP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.33, changing hands as low as $57.74 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNFP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.51 per share, with $65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.73.

