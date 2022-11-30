PNFP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.96, changing hands as high as $84.03 per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNFP's low point in its 52 week range is $67.86 per share, with $111.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.89.

