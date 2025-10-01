PNE Group Secures Multiple Wins In German Onshore Wind Tenders

(RTTNews) - With all of the projects that were submitted winning awards, PNE AG (PNE3.DE), once again succeeded in the Federal Network Agency's third round of tenders on Wednesday.

These include the expansion of the "Gerdshagen" wind farm in Brandenburg, the "Hassendorf" repowering project in Lower Saxony, and the "Niederkrüchten" energy park in North Rhine Westphalia.

Furthermore, the "Überhäsiges Viertel" wind farm in Lower Saxony, which will have twelve turbines with a combined capacity of 85.8 MW, will be developed in collaboration between PNE and regional Volksbanken.

The PNE Group, which is listed on the SDAX and TecDAX, is a prominent global developer of onshore and offshore wind projects with more than thirty years of experience.

In addition to advancing photovoltaic, storage, and power-to-X solutions to propel the energy transition, its portfolio covers the full value chain, from planning and construction to operation and repowering.

PNE3.DE is currently trading at 13.54 euros or 0.34 euros or 2.58 percent on the XETRA.

