US Markets
PNC

PNC to buy BBVA's U.S. banking arm for $11.6 bln in cash

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would buy the U.S. business of Spanish lender BBVA for $11.6 billion in cash, further consolidating the U.S. banking sector.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N said on Monday it would buy the U.S. business of Spanish lender BBVA BBVA.MC for $11.6 billion in cash, further consolidating the U.S. banking sector.

It is the second-largest U.S. banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis and creates a U.S. bank with nearly $560 billion of assets and a presence in two dozen states.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNC BBVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular