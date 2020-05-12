PNC Gets a 'War Chest' in BlackRock Stake Sale. What Will the Bank Do With It?

With PNC Financial Services set to unload its long-held stake in BlackRock, Wall Street is wondering if the Pittsburgh-based bank may soon be looking to make other buys.

Late Monday, PNC (ticker: PNC) said it ws planning to sell its 22% in BlackRock -- valued at roughly $17 billion. The bank’s chief executive, William Demchak, said the sale of the BlackRock stake, which it has held since 1995, would leave the bank “well-positioned to take advantage of potential investment opportunities that history has shown can arise in disrupted markets.”

Indeed, the volatile markets spurred by the coronavirus pandemic have wreaked particular havoc on the financial sector, with many banks trading below book value.

While deal activity has slowed during the pandemic, many assume that consolidation in the banking space will resume in full force on the other side of the crisis as the economic shutdown will only widen the divide between winners and losers in the financial sector. Closed branches mean that smaller banks will have to quickly ramp up their digital capabilities, while lower interest rates are putting pressure on bank’s net interest income.

PNC, however -- even before the BlackRock sale -- was positioned to be one of the winners during the crisis. Mike Mayo, analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, calls it the “Bank of Steel” and “the most resilient among large banks.”

Mayo also championed PNC’s timing of unloading its BlackRock stake, noting that it recently totaled roughly 40% of PNC’s market capitalization--“the highest in modern history.” It is able to sell the stake now, when tax rates are expected to be relatively low, as well.

Mirroring comments made by other analysts, Mayo says that PNC will be well-poised to make an acquisition and that the bank has been historically acquisitive.

“PNC gains a war chest to purchase distressed assets—we note that it purchased National City in the [global financial crisis] for only 0.4x tangible book in a ‘take under,’” Mayo said.

Still, that doesn’t mean that PNC is likely to pounce quickly.

“We expect management to be patient on the M&A front; monetization of its BlackRock stake today creates ample flexibility to be opportunistic,” Susan Roth Katzke, analyst at Credit Suisse, said, adding that PNC would likely favor regional banks and commercial banking assets.

But there are other benefits to the BlackRock sale that do not necessarily mean acquisitions, including boosting the bank’s capital levels.

The bank’s stake in BlackRock accounted for roughly 15% of its earnings in 2019. Yet while the BlackRock stake contributed to earnings, PNC also had to hold capital against its stake in the asset manager--“a punitive 250% risk-weighting against the $8.5B holding,” according to Ken Usdin, equity analyst at Jefferies.

PNC’s estimated $5 billion gain from the sale should boost the bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio to 11.5%, from 9.4%.

“Following the sale, PNC will now have a treasure chest of capital that will provide downside support in the current environment as well as adds to strategic flexibility,” Usdin said.

PNC did not immediately respond to requests to comment. Its shares were down 3% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was roughly flat. Shares of BlackRock were down about 5.5%.

“The bottom line is that, by selling its highly valuable BLK stake in the teeth of an uncertain environment, PNC is creating a super-fortress [balance sheet] with this decision,” R. Scott Siefters, analyst at Piper Sandler, wrote in a note.

Write to Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

