PNC Finl Servs Gr Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PNC Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:PNC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PNC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for PNC Finl Servs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $355,740, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $53,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $185.0 for PNC Finl Servs Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PNC Finl Servs Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PNC Finl Servs Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PNC Finl Servs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $35.8 $35.8 $160.00 $53.7K 52 15 PNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $185.00 $52.6K 139 393 PNC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.7 $9.4 $9.52 $185.00 $52.3K 139 337 PNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.7 $9.4 $9.4 $185.00 $51.7K 139 282 PNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.3 $9.0 $9.07 $185.00 $51.0K 139 165

About PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PNC Finl Servs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

PNC Finl Servs Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 325,432, the price of PNC is up by 0.97%, reaching $183.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for PNC Finl Servs Gr

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $200.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PNC Finl Servs Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

