PNC Financial's (PNC) Strategic Actions Aid as Costs Rise

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s PNC solid balance sheet position and an increase in net interest income (NII) will continue to support its financials. Given the company’s earnings strength, its capital distribution activities seem sustainable. However, an elevated expense base and a lack of loan portfolio diversification are major concerns.



PNC Financial thrives on a strong balance sheet position, evidenced by a steady rise in loans and deposit balances. Both loans and deposits witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% and 9.9%, respectively, over the past four years (2029-2024). In October 2023, the company acquired loan commitments from Signature Bank worth approximately $16 billion. The company expects period-end loan balances to rise 3-4% in 2024. Our model estimates total loans and deposit balances to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% and 1.1%, respectively, over the next three years (ended 2026). The growing loan balances and a well-diversified deposit base are set to strengthen its financials.



PNC Financial’s NII witnessed a four-year CAGR (ended 2023) of 8.7%. As the Federal Reserve has signaled approximately three interest rate cuts by 2024-end, management expects the metric to decline in the first half of 2024. However, growing loan balances are likely to aid NII growth in the long term. Though we anticipate NII to decline 4.2% in 2024, it will rebound and rise 1.7% and 3.5% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Additionally, the company is focused on strengthening its business through expansion efforts. In February 2024, it announced its plans to invest approximately $1 billion to open more than 100 branches and renovate over 1,200 existing locations by 2028. Such planned investments and efforts to diversify the company’s business mix will continue to aid its bottom line.



Further, PNC Financial has an impressive capital distribution strategy. In July 2023, the company sequentially hiked quarterly cash dividend on common stock by 3.3% to $1.55 per share. Apart from that, a 100 million share repurchase plan was authorized in second-quarter 2022. Of this, nearly 45% was available for repurchase as of Dec 31, 2023. Given the company’s earnings strength, its capital-distribution activities seem sustainable and are likely to stoke investors’ confidence in the stock.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 31.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 37.4% over the past six months.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the company’s non-interest expenses have witnessed a four-year CAGR (2019-2023) of 7.3% primarily due to a rise in personnel and equipment expenditure. Rising expenses from inflationary pressures and investments in technological advancements are likely to continue affecting the bottom line in the longer term. We estimate the metric to witness a three-year CAGR of 4.3%, ending in 2026.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s commercial loan portfolio comprises 86.8% of its average loans. The current rapidly changing macroeconomic backdrop may put some strain on commercial lending. Moreover, in case of any economic downturn, the asset quality of these credit categories might deteriorate. Thus, the lack of loan portfolio diversification is likely to hurt PNC’s financials if the economic situation worsens.

