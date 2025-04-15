PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Earnings Results: $PNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP ($PNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $3.51 per share, beating estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $5,480,000,000, missing estimates of $5,543,630,561 by $-63,630,561.

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW T FELDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,302,568 .

. WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 31,691 shares for an estimated $6,078,608 .

. STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300

MARTIN PFINSGRAFF sold 859 shares for an estimated $159,877

DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 659 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

