PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $PNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP ($PNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,543,630,561 and earnings of $3.42 per share.

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP insiders have traded $PNC stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW T FELDSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,302,568 .

. WILLIAM S DEMCHAK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 31,050 shares for an estimated $5,982,054 .

. STACY M. JUCHNO (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $425,300

MARTIN PFINSGRAFF sold 859 shares for an estimated $159,877

DOUGLAS A. DACHILLE purchased 100 shares for an estimated $19,813

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 726 institutional investors add shares of PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/16/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

PNC FINANCIAL SVCS GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $190.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $215.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $229.0 on 10/16/2024

