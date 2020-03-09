PNC Financial Services Group's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of PNC Financial Services Group's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: PNC.PRQ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.16 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PNC.PRQ was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC.PRQ shares, versus PNC:

Below is a dividend history chart for PNC.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on PNC Financial Services Group's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series Q :

In Monday trading, PNC Financial Services Group's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: PNC.PRQ) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNC) are off about 12.1%.

