PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: PNC.PRP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5312), with shares changing hands as low as $25.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PNC.PRP was trading at a 5.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.05% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for PNC.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P :

In Monday trading, PNC Financial Services Group's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P (Symbol: PNC.PRP) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PNC) are off about 3.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.