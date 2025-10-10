PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.98, changing hands as low as $184.48 per share. PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNC's low point in its 52 week range is $145.12 per share, with $216.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.82. The PNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

