PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.82, changing hands as high as $166.10 per share. PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNC's low point in its 52 week range is $143.5213 per share, with $228.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.40. The PNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

