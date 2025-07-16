The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reported $5.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $3.85 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56, the EPS surprise was +8.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Efficiency ratio : 60% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 60.3%.

: 60% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 60.3%. Book value per common share : $131.61 compared to the $129.21 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $131.61 compared to the $129.21 average estimate based on six analysts. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $507.61 billion compared to the $508 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $507.61 billion compared to the $508 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $2.14 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.14 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 9.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.2%.

: 9.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.2%. Total nonperforming loans : $2.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.33 billion.

: $2.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.33 billion. Tier 1 risk-based ratio : 11.9% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.9% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Total capital risk-based : 13.6% versus 13.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.6% versus 13.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $2.11 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP): $3.58 billion compared to the $3.58 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for The PNC Financial Services Group here>>>

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.