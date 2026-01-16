The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reported revenue of $6.1 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.88, compared to $3.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96 billion, representing a surprise of +2.4%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $520.78 billion versus $523.16 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $520.78 billion versus $523.16 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Book value per common share : $140.44 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $137.02.

: $140.44 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $137.02. Total nonperforming assets : $2.36 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.36 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency ratio : 59% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.2%.

: 59% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.2%. Total nonperforming loans : $2.22 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.22 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 9.4% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.4% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 risk-based ratio : 11.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.1%.

: 11.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.1%. Total capital risk-based : 13.5% versus 14.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.5% versus 14.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP) : $3.76 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $3.76 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income: $2.34 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for The PNC Financial Services Group here>>>

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.