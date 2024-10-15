The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reported $5.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $3.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 billion, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 61% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.4%.

: 61% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 62.4%. Net interest margin : 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.4% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $2.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion.

: $2.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $516.14 billion compared to the $511.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $516.14 billion compared to the $511.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $124.56 versus $118.09 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $124.56 versus $118.09 estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $2.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion.

: $2.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion. Tier 1 risk-based ratio : 11.8% versus 11.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.8% versus 11.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Total capital risk-based : 13.6% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.6% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $2.02 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.02 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest income - FTE: $3.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

