The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) will report quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.62 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency ratio' will likely reach 60.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' to reach $507.90 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $511.62 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Book value per common share' will reach $129.24 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $116.70 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets' reaching $2.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $2.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.50 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Leverage Ratio' stands at 9.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' will reach 11.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total capital risk-based' will reach 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP)' of $3.58 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $2.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Asset management and brokerage' to come in at $387.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $364.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Lending and deposit services' should arrive at $315.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $304.00 million.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have experienced a change of +11.4% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

