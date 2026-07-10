The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) will report quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.47 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio' to come in at 58.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $2.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.14 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value per common share' reaching $146.34 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $131.61 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' will reach $552.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $507.61 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming loans' stands at $2.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' of 11.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $4.09 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.56 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $2.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP)' will reach $4.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Capital markets and advisory' at $478.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $321.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Card and cash management' to reach $765.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $737.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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