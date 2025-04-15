The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reported $5.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $3.51 for the same period compares to $3.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The PNC Financial Services Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 62% versus 62% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 62% versus 62% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net interest margin : 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $503.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $507.80 billion.

: $503.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $507.80 billion. Book value per common share : $127.98 compared to the $125.24 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $127.98 compared to the $125.24 average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $2.32 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.32 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $2.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion.

: $2.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion. Leverage Ratio : 9.2% versus 8.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9.2% versus 8.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based ratio : 11.9% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.9% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total capital risk-based : 13.7% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.7% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP) : $3.50 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $3.50 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income: $1.98 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

