Is The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is one of 850 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNC's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PNC has moved about 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE). The stock is up 6.1% year-to-date.

For Apple Hospitality REIT, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that PNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Apple Hospitality REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 92-stock industry is currently ranked #151. The industry has moved +9.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc and Apple Hospitality REIT as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

