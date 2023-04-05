PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Declares $1.50 Dividend

PNC Financial Services Group said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $122.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 5.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.00% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $173.19. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 41.00% from its latest reported closing price of $122.83.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is $23,502MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 396,140K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baldrige Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 11.15% over the last quarter.

PTLC - Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 14.35% over the last quarter.

EPSPX - MainStay Epoch Global Equity Yield Fund holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 6.52% over the last quarter.

SJS Investment Consulting holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 8.55% over the last quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

