PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.46 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $2.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.28 billion from $4.24 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.46 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.39 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q3): $4.28 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.

