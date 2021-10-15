PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.42 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $3.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $5.20 billion from $4.28 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $3.20 -Revenue (Q3): $5.20 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.

