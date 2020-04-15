PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.84 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $4.52 billion from $4.29 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.84 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $4.52 Bln vs. $4.29 Bln last year.

