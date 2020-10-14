PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.51, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNC was $112.51, representing a -30.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.79 and a 41.68% increase over the 52 week low of $79.41.

PNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -67.12%, compared to an industry average of -35.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 13.63% over the last 100 days. KRE has the highest percent weighting of PNC at 3.45%.

