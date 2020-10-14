Dividends
PNC

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.51, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNC was $112.51, representing a -30.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.79 and a 41.68% increase over the 52 week low of $79.41.

PNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -67.12%, compared to an industry average of -35.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PNC as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
  • iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
  • ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 13.63% over the last 100 days. KRE has the highest percent weighting of PNC at 3.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNC

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular