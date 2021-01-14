PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PNC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNC was $159.1, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.25 and a 100.35% increase over the 52 week low of $79.41.

PNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.71. Zacks Investment Research reports PNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.49%, compared to an industry average of -29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 53.35% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of PNC at 92%.

