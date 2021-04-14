PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $177.62, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNC was $177.62, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.33 and a 99.28% increase over the 52 week low of $89.13.

PNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17. Zacks Investment Research reports PNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.15%, compared to an industry average of 36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 49.68% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of PNC at 7.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.