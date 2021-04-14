PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $177.62, the dividend yield is 2.59%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PNC was $177.62, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.33 and a 99.28% increase over the 52 week low of $89.13.
PNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17. Zacks Investment Research reports PNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.15%, compared to an industry average of 36.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to PNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PNC as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 49.68% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of PNC at 7.87%.
